How do you fancy giving Ed Sheeran a cuddle while playing chase-the-catnip-mouse with Freddie Mercury?

The chance to worship two pop idols in kitten form will go to the lucky adopter of two kitties currently in the care of Petsearch Rescue Warwickshire.

Kittens Ed and Fred

The animal rescue service is looking for a new home for adorable 11-week-old brothers Ed and Freddie who are closely bonded.

They said: “These two are looking for a home together, they can live with other cats, cat friendly dogs and young children. These two are really friendly and playful and will be the perfect addition to any home.”

They added: “We don’t know why they have haven’t been snapped up straight away.”

If you’d like to offer these boys a home, inbox the service via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/petsearchwarwickshire