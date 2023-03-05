Ambitious project to reduce energy costs and tackle climate change goes ahead at Bridgetown Primary School in Stratford-upon-Avon
Published: 11:00, 05 March 2023
A STRATFORD school has taken steps to reduce its energy bills and tackle climate change by adding 54 solar panels to its roof.
Bridgetown Primary School had the panels fitted to the roof of the school hall.
The finished project was officially launched on Monday (27th February) by Stratford mayor, Cllr Gill Cleeve, at a special ‘switch-on’ assembly.