A MASSIVE solar farm will be built on land between Bishop’s Itchington and Knightcote after it was given the go-ahead by a government planning inspector.

Low Carbon Ltd has seen its original scheme, which was refused in August, given the green light.

The original proposal submitted to Stratford District Council from Low Carbon Ltd for the 203-acre agricultural site, adjacent to the listed Old Town Farm, was refused permission in August last year despite being recommended for approval.

The scheme, which sought a solar farm of up to 49.9MW capacity for a temporary 40-year period, was expected to avoid around 11,210 tonnes of carbon emissions every year. It was also anticipated that the farm would be able to meet the energy needs of more than 16,500 homes.