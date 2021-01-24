Home   News   Article

Snow across the Midlands with temperatures remaining around freezing

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 12:32, 24 January 2021
 | Updated: 12:33, 24 January 2021

The Stratford district woke to find the first snowball-worthy covering of snow this winter.

Herald photographer Mark Williamson was up early to capture some of the magical scenes.

Gallery1

Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082195)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082191)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082193)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082236)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082199)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082201)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082203)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082248)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082207)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082209)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082254)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082213)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082258)Snowy scenes on Sunday (44082260)

Final flurries are expected this evening, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures remain low, with a maximum of 1°C today and -4°Cexpected in the early hours of Monday. There was a yellow warning of snow and ice in place, and that road travel should be avoided.

Make the most of the snow fun though, as higher temperatures of 3°C tomorrow (Monday) and rain on Tuesday look set to turn our wintry wonderland into slushy mudland pretty sharpish.

