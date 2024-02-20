Snooker marathon fundraiser after Stratford Sports Club suffered flood damage… twice

A MONTH on from some of the worst flooding to hit Stratford and the surrounding area in recent years, sports clubs and organisations are still coming to terms with the impact of storm Henk.

Stratford Sports Club was so badly hit that the boxing gym was submerged and the snooker room is still out of action. Changing rooms at the Swans Nest Lane venue were also under water meaning sports equipment was ruined.

And then the water was back on Thursday and Friday of last week, causing the club to close its doors again. This time the impact of the flood was to a much lesser degree – water got into the boxing club and a corridor, but not the snooker room.