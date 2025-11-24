A RACE against time is under way in Snitterfield to raise £15,000 towards a new pavilion for the village playing fields.

The current building, which dates back to the 1970s, has become unsuitable, according to the charity behind the project.

The scheme has been over a decade in the making and this latest push to £15,000 will, if successfully met by 31st December, be matched by Sport England giving the charity £30,000 that would move them close to the total of £200,000 anticipated to be needed for the building work.

“The playing field is a fantastic space,” Richard Yendall, project lead for the Snitterfield Playing Field charity, told the Herald.

“We’re lucky in that it is central to the village, this isn’t the case with playing fields in a lot of villages and towns. We have lots going on already, such as football and cricket, but it’s a struggle with the state of the building.”

The fundraising effort is one that the whole community has worked hard towards, with sports and other village groups doing their bit, said Richard, who himself is heavily involved with the village cricket club.

As well as new changing rooms and toilet facilities, the pavilion will have a large social area, which Richard said village groups can also make use of.

An artist’s impression of Snitterfield’s pavilion plans.

“The cricket club has raised £70,000, which is pretty much every penny we’ve earned over 13 years,” he continued. “The council has been great and they’re giving £40,000 towards it.

“We’ve had some other grants and groups in the village who have contributed too. Now, with the Sports England pledge, if we raise the £15,000 we’ll get £30,000.”

The playing fields used to host eight junior football teams, but these folded several years ago. Richard said the poor state of the facilities was cited as one of the reasons.

“When it’s more important than ever to get children out of their bedrooms and exercising and socialising, that’s something that needs addressing.”

Getting girls’ and women’s cricket teams set up is another important focus for the charity and new facilities would go a long way to achieving the goal.

“We want families spending more time there, but when you don’t have the right facilities that’s tough,” said Richard. “A new building is key to everything that either does or can happen at the field. If you’re a family with a young baby, you’re going to need some facilities and somewhere to shelter.

“There is the obvious benefit which is sports teams needing a changing room and bar, but it will be a catalyst for lots of other things that will help us maximise the space.”

The fundraiser was, at the time of publication, at just under £5,000 but there are less than 40 days to get the remaining £10,000.

Richard said campaigners are under no illusion how big of a task is ahead, but they are delighted with the start.

“We’ve had a great start, but it’s a real challenge to raise this amount in a short space of time. We’d like to encourage companies and businesses to come forward as well, there are all sorts of sponsorship and incentives we can offer.”

The charity wants to recognise everyone who has helped with the project, so the first 100 people to donate at least £100 can get a personalised message on a brick at the entrance to the pavilion. Super-donors – anyone who donates £500 or more – will get a plaque on the wall.

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk and search for ‘Snitterfield Community Pavilion’.