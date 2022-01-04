Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie’s new-born baby girl Romy is snuggled up warmly, thanks to a Snitterfield firm.

A photograph of the couple’s daughter, born three weeks ago, and posted on her mother’s Instagram account shows her sleeping in a Moses basket. Also pictured is Romy’s big brother Wilf, peering into the carry cot which is next to the Downing Street Christmas tree.

Romy’s carrycot is the ‘Natural Knitted Moses basket’ from Snitterfield-based eco-brand Little Green Sheep which comes with a chemical-free mattress, organic ‘breathable’ cable-knit liner and wooden stand.

Nix Jain, head of marketing for Little Green Sheep’s parent company Green Sheep Group, told the Herald the Downing Street couple originally bought the basket, which costs £124.95, temporarily reduced from £144.90, for Wilf who was born 20 months ago in April 2020.

He said: “It’s great for us to have this recognition. It’s nice for the team to see such a huge-profile personality using it but let’s not forget that, first-and-foremost, these are parents who want the best for their child and that’s why they chose it.”

Nix confirmed the couple bought the basket via the Little Green Sheep’s online store. Other high-profile fans of Little Green Sheep products include drummer Harry Judd, of boyband McFly. He and his wife Izzy posted an Instagram picture showing their baby son in the same Moses basket.

The Green Sheep Group also designs and produces another brand Snuz, best known for its SnuzPod bedside crib. Celebrities who use it include Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and husband comedian Iain Stirling, whose daughter was born in March.

Green Sheep was set up in 2007 by two Aston University graduates – engineering product designer Paul Maurice and marketer Mark Nicholls. The pair designed and launched the SnuzPod from a small unit near Redditch.

When the company grew bigger, they moved headquarters to a converted barn in Snitterfield, where two-thirds of the 45-strong team are based. The rest are at a showroom and logistics centre in Redditch, which opened earlier this year.

Group product director Paul lives in Stratford while Mark, who recently left as marketing and brand director but is still a shareholder, lives in Binton. In 2017, the business was listed as a Sunday Times top ten Ones to Watch and a year later scooped a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

As well as being sold online, Snuz and Little Green Sheep products can be found in John Lewis, Next, Mamas & Papas and Jojo Maman Bebe stores, plus many independent nursery shops.

Nix added: “We’ve seen fantastic growth. Parents always want the best for their children and what sets us apart is the quality of our products. Increasingly, people want natural materials that are free from harmful chemicals.

“It’s great to see Carrie using our Moses basket because she takes quite an ethical stance on things and she’s such a strong advocate for eco-friendly products.”