Smiling faces in Ukraine after south Warwickshire Christmas gifts reach children

By Gill Oliver
Published: 15:50, 12 January 2023

CHILDREN in war-torn Ukraine have not had much to smile about recently, but well-wishers in Stratford have delivered ‘a little piece of joy’.

More than 1,000 festive gifts were handed to orphans and other traumatised youngsters over the festive period, thanks to the ‘Become Santa’ appeal.

Run by the charity Aid for Ukraine which operates out of Stratford and Leamington and backed by the Herald, it called on readers and residents to buy a present for a child.

