FEARS over maggots and flies festering in rubbish bins which won’t be emptied for three weeks have led to a meeting being arranged between a concerned councillor and Stratford District Council’s cabinet member responsible for waste collection.

But while Cllr Ian Shenton (Con, Wootton Wawen) has agreed to listen to the worries, the portfolio holder for climate change said such issues linked to the introduction of the 123+ waste strategy in August had already been considered.

The matter was raised by Cllr Manuela Perteghella (Lib Dem, Welford) at Monday’s full council meeting. In councillor’s questions she raised a number of issues around the new plans that will see food waste collected each week, recycling and garden waste collected every fortnight and general waste collected every three weeks.

Cllr Perteghella said: “Several residents have been contacting me with issues and concerns about the three-week residual waste collection. Whilst we welcome the strategy, which hopefully will contribute to a reduction of waste, residents with a medical need using incontinence products and young families with children in nappies, as well as those who need to dispose of pet litter, are concerned about smells and flies in bins, as well as capacity.

“The council allows households which meet the policy criteria to request additional refuse capacity. Residents, however, tell me that additional refuse capacity will not solve the problems of smell and possible maggots and flies, especially in the hotter months.

“Will the portfolio holder meet with me to hear of the difficulties highlighted by residents and find a way forward to meet the needs of the affected families?”

Cllr Perteghella also asked why residents who do not want to subscribe to the green bin collection – a fee was introduce for the service last year - need to pay to have the bin removed.

She added: “In view of the income from the garden waste subscription exceeding the council’s forecast last year, will the portfolio holder consider lifting the charge for removal of the unused and redundant green bins?”

Cllr Shenton said residents across the district would need to change if the new waste strategy was to be successful.

He said: “Fundamentally, the new scheme is aimed at reducing general waste and increasing recycling, to assist with the climate change agenda. This will not work unless people change their behaviour.

“Whilst I am happy to meet with you to discuss your concerns, all of these things have been considered thoroughly and answers to these concerns can be found under the FAQs on our website. There is also a hints and tips page explaining how to deal with various items of waste.”

He added that the cost for removing green bins would remain as this would cover the cost of the actual collections.