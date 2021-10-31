It’s a pumpkin paradise at Weston Farm at the moment where there is a roaring trade in pick-you-own at the Weston-on-Avon location.

Children, including Summer Wells, six, and Jack Mould, four, were pictured at the farm this

week having fun in the pumpkin patch and looking ready for some trick or treat action on Halloween today.

Summer Wells, aged six, and Jack Mould, four, at Weston Farm at Weston-on Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson W43/10/21/5236.

The farm has been in the Bluck family for 130 years, and is currently run by Philippa and Richard Bluck with help from their two sons, Phillip and Mark.

As well as the pumpkins, the farm’s shop sells potatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and other vegetables all grown on the farm and freshly picked.

Farmer Richard said: “We planted the pumpkins in May, sprayed a couple of times to keep mildew at bay, and then prayed for rain. This year has been a good crop, with about 10,000 pumpkins.”

Summer Wells, aged six, and Jack Mould, four, at Weston Farm at Weston-on Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson W43/10/21/5266

Business was picking up as the Herald went to press. “People are just realising there’s only a few days to go until Halloween,” said Richard.

“We’ve got enough to go round, and any that aren’t sold are left where they are for the birds to peck at. The birds will take the seeds and the rest returns to the earth – so it’s all very green.”

The farm is located at CV37 8JY and will be open normal shop hours.