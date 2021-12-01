COTSWOLDS Police are appealing for information after a driver failed to stop after a crash on the A44 on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the A44 Chipping Campden turning at 4.50pm.

The smashed bus (53452465)

In a post on Twitter, Cotswold Police said: "We are looking for any information relating to a non-stop road traffic collision November 30th at 16.50 on the A44 Chipping Campden turning."

A photo of what appeared to be a smashed up mini bus was shared with the post.

"We would like any road users who may have information to contact 101 quoting INC 297 of 30/11."