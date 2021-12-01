Cotswolds Police appeal for witnesses after smash and run near Chipping Campden
Published: 12:36, 01 December 2021
| Updated: 12:37, 01 December 2021
COTSWOLDS Police are appealing for information after a driver failed to stop after a crash on the A44 on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened on the A44 Chipping Campden turning at 4.50pm.
In a post on Twitter, Cotswold Police said: "We are looking for any information relating to a non-stop road traffic collision November 30th at 16.50 on the A44 Chipping Campden turning."
A photo of what appeared to be a smashed up mini bus was shared with the post.
"We would like any road users who may have information to contact 101 quoting INC 297 of 30/11."