AN organisation which aims to get parents thinking about the effects of smartphones on children is going off grid with its first camping weekend.

The charity Smartphone Free Childhood, which wants parents to hold off giving children smartphones until they are at least 14, is hosting a ‘Rewild the Child’ camp in Tanworth.

Taking place from 19th-21st September at Umberslade Estate, the camp will include a range of activities and workshops based around children and families having fun away from screens.

With live music, nature walks and sports events planned for the weekend, the camp is one that charity representatives hope will allow children and parents to come together and enjoy being with each other outdoors.

“This is our first camp and Umberslade Estate have given us the field for free because they also believe in the movement,” Sarah Pswarayi, regional lead of Smartphone Free Childhood West Midlands, told the Herald.

“They’ve got children who are in primary school and have signed the pact [to hold off giving their children smartphones].

Children will be encouraged to enjoy the Great Outdoors at the camp weekend

“This is going to be a pilot event, we didn’t have that much time to prepare for it, but we’re planning on going much bigger next year.

“We wanted to keep the price affordable for families and to not be a barrier that stops people coming.

“We know nature is something that’s good for mental wellbeing, we know connecting socially is good for mental wellbeing.

“On the opposite side, being on a screen has negative effects in terms of emotional wellbeing and mental health.

“We’re looking at creating a space that is going to counteract that negativity and bring out some of the positives for mental health, as well as connections with families.”

Sarah added: “It’s very hard to say to a child, ‘I’m going to take away your mobile phone,’ if they’re on it all the time and then not give them an alternative option of something to do.

“Having a camp where families can come and have screen-free fun by taking part in activities is just that.

“It’s going to be a low-key camp, there’ll be space and time for children to do their own things as well as taking part in the activities and workshops.”

Smartphone Free Childhood are behind the weekend

Sarah hopes the camp will allow children to make connections, not just with nature but also with each other.

“A lot of the activities we’re running are not just aimed at kids, because very often parents sign kids up to do activities, but they're not actually involved themselves. The idea is that everyone comes along, gets involved together and has fun.”

Anish Hallan, who used to work for Facebook in Silicon Valley, California, will also be in attendance to share his expertise on the influence of social media. Now back in England, Anish works for Smartphone Free Childhood at its head office.

Weekend camping tickets cost £100 for a group of six people, including a maximum of two adults. Day tickets are available from £8.

For further details visit www.rewildthechild.uk