A STRANGE snake slithering down the road is perhaps not everyone’s idea of what a Christmas miracle should look like, but it definitely was for one Shipston family who were overjoyed to find their long lost pet, corn snake Kaa, had travelled home in time for Christmas Day.

The Stockford family – including mum Natalie and children, Skyla, eight, Toby, 11, Kieran, 12, and Jacob, 15 – had given up on ever seeing Kaa again after he was lost during the heatwave in August.

Natalie explained: “We went away for the weekend and accidentally left Kaa’s cage door open. The children were upset he was missing, and we literally pulled the house apart looking for him.

“I even turned the sofa upside down and cut a hole in the bottom. And we tried all sorts of ways of enticing him back – leaving his vivarium open and food out.”