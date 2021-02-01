A SLIMMER who lost four and a half stone is shaping a whole new career helping others to achieve their own weight loss.

Jessica Fox dropped from 14st 10lb to 10st 3lb in a year. Now she has trained as a consultant for Slimming World and launched her own group in Tiddington (online for now) last week.

Jess told the Herald: “I am so excited now to be opening a group to be able to offer members the face-to-face support they need to lose weight.”

Latest government figures reveal around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that by 2034 this will increase to one in three.

Loosing weightâs good for the heart says Jess Fox of Slimming World.Photo: Mark WilliamsonS10/1/21/0660. (44137823)

Jess said: “After losing 4st 7lb and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need.

“My advice would be: don’t put your life on hold – come do it now.”

As well as eating healthily, Jess encouraged people to be more active.

“Lots of people have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school, but through our programme members learn how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to go to the gym or running.

“Everything counts, from walking to gardening to washing the car. As a mum of two boys I am pushing a buggy, and have even started playing rugby to keep fit.”

Like many slimmers, Jess has tried numerous diets but without success, she explained: “I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate and never family friendly.I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.”

Jess says she can’t wait to get going. She said: “As a consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun!”

For more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call or text Jess directly on 07974 360519