STRATFORD’S green credentials could soon be boosted by a Repair Café, with plans to have one up and running by the end of the summer.

Net Zero and Stratford Town Trust are working together to find volunteers – including repair experts – to bring the popular café idea back to town.

Repair Cafés have been created all across the country, providing people with the chance to get items repaired and re-usable rather than dumped in landfill.

Alcester already has a successful Repair Café and the Herald has reported plans to have one up and running in Wellesbourne. Stratford has also run repair cafés in the past but the Net Zero and the town trust are aiming to have a regular event taking place at Foundation House, on Masons Road.

A Repair Cafe volunteer trying to fix a toaster. Picture: Keith Heppell.

Michelle Hardy, from Net Zero, told the Herald that the Repair Café was the most popular idea put forward by the public as its community engagement event.

“It demonstrated there was an appetite for one in the community,” said Michelle. “We talked about this with Stratford Town Trust – Foundation House is an ideal location to hold it – and they leapt on the idea and we decided to collaborate.

“So, it will be co-hosted by Net Zero and Stratford Town Trust and we are hoping to start it towards the end of this summer.”

While the café is likely to be a monthly event, the plans are still being drawn up, including which day of the week it will take place – the idea is that the details will be led by volunteers.

“The main reason we are putting it out there now is not to advertise the café itself, but to get a good haul of volunteers – people with repairing skills who are keen to help out,” Michelle explained.

The café will be looking for people with electrical skills – bringing electrical items back to life is expected to be the café’s ‘bread and butter’ – as well as those who can repair bikes, jewellery, clocks and furniture. Sewing skills to repair clothes is another area of importance as is tool sharpening.

The type of skills on offer will be advertised before each event, but it’s not just repairers who are needed. The café is looking for volunteers to help with refreshments and make cakes and people who can run the reception.

“We want to get the volunteers on board early and work with them so that they are part of the process and can help shape the café,” said Michelle.

As well as preventing items from being thrown away, the café will also provide an opportunity for people to learn repair skills.

To find out more about volunteering, contact Fran Nibbs by emailing fran.nibbs@foundationhouse.co.uk or call 01789 207106.