A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Stratford has been arrested following two incidents which reportedly saw people threatened with a pen knife.

The arrest comes after a report of an assault in Stratford town centre on May 14th and a sexual assault which took place at Shottery Fields Park later that same day.

The boy was arrested on the night of Thursday, May 16th on suspicion of assault, sexual assault and possession of Class B drugs.

As of 1pm on Friday, 17th May, he remains in custody.

Stratford Inspector Ben Hembry said: “We understand the community has been left concerned by the two incidents and we hope the increased patrols and this latest update goes some way to providing some reassurance.

“In recent days we have seen a lot of speculation on social media, and we are aware of people sharing a photo of a youth they believe to be a suspect.

“Though we understand people are concerned and they may believe they are helping, I would like to remind people that sharing images of potential suspects who are under 18 and also speculating about criminal investigations can jeopardise those investigations.

“If you have concerns about someone carrying a knife, please report them. You can do this anonymously if you wish. Please visit Operation Talkative | Warwickshire Police to learn more.”