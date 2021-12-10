Situation desperate as Universal Credit claims double

THE number of people claiming Universal Credit in Stratford district more than doubled in the first 18 months after Covid-19 hit.

New figures revealed in a report prepared for a council meeting this week show 3,736 were claiming the benefit in the district in February 2020, but that had soared to 7,818 people in August 2021.

It can be claimed by people out of work and those who are in work but on a low income – in July 2021, the last month for which a breakdown of the figures is available, the majority of claimants, 4,230, were not in work.

These details were revealed as part of a response to a motion at Stratford District Council’s meeting in October, proposed by Cllr Manuela Perteghella and seconded by fellow Lib Dem Cllr Victoria Alcock, highlighting the potential impact of the government’s decision to end the £20 a week uplift introduced to help people during the pandemic.

The motion specifically asked the council to:

Look at the impact that the removal of the Universal Credit allowance will have on the provision of council services such as housing;

Call publicly on the Government to make the Universal Credit uplift permanent;

Communicate this position to the Department for Work and Pensions, the Treasury, relevant Ministers and our local MPs.

The issue was passed on to the council’s cabinet, who considered an assessment by officers at their meeting on Monday (6th December).

The officers’ report highlighted that since the original motion had been tabled, the details over changes to Universal Credit had changed, with a revised rate of reduction in benefits for those working – though that does not help those not working.

In terms of the impact coronavirus has had on the district, it showed that in addition to the increase in Universal Credit claims, council tax support claims for working-age recipients have increased from 1,811 on 1st April 2020 to 2,633 on 1st October 2020.

The report shows council staff are closely involved in work around all of this: “Stratford District Council are in constant contact with local Department for Work and Pensions officers, key agencies and stakeholders to understand, assist and liaise with any initiatives to improve the current situation for residents.

“Customer service staff at the council assist residents with applications for Universal Credit. The council has also introduced an online customer referral form which automatically makes referrals to other organisations who can offer additional help to residents, according to the responses they provide.

“There are 33 questions in total. Ten questions examining finances, 11 questions about housing, four on jobs and training and eight on health and wellbeing. Completion of the form could generate 15 external referrals and several internal referrals.”

On the question of lobbying, the report highlights that the district council does so through the Local Government Association and cabinet members also attend briefings with the area’s MPs to discuss a range of issues.

Portfolio holder for homes, health and wellbeing Cllr Jo Barker is quoted in the report as saying: “I fully understand the issues raised in the Notice of Motion and have been at the forefront of supporting officers tackling local cases affected by the ongoing situation.

“However, it is a fact that Universal Credit is a national scheme and as such Stratford District Council has limited powers in changing national policy. We will of course continue to lobby using our existing channels.”

But Cllr Perteghella told the Herald she would be speaking at Monday’s meeting and would urge colleagues to recommend to full council they do more than lobby through the existing channels by writing directly to MPs and Ministers, as the motion suggests.

She said: “The council is already monitoring the impact, but the cut has come so recently we don’t know the effects. You’ve also got National Insurance hikes and higher energy prices, so it’s a perfect storm.

“As councillors we absolutely need to stand up for our residents, especially those impacted by government decisions. It’s very concerning as these are heartless, heartless cuts.”