Site of former caravan business near Alcester on the market for £1.7 million
Published: 15:51, 08 August 2024
THE site of the former Broad Lane Leisure caravan business in Kings Coughton has been put up for sale for offers over £1.7 million.
The business went into administration on 9th July and its stock of caravans and camper vans are being sold off by an auctioneer.
The firm’s former HQ includes a 1.85 acre site located on the A435 Birmingham Road where there is a 16,109 sq ft warehouse which was used as a showroom.