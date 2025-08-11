Sir Philip Pullman, Graham Norton and John Cleese head star-studded line-up at Stratford Literary Festival

A STELLAR line-up which includes Sir Philip Pullman, Graham Norton, John Cleese and Lyse Doucet has been confirmed for Stratford Literary Festival this autumn.

Also on the programme for the festival, which runs from 30th October to 2nd November, are Olympic gold medallist Dame Denise Lewis, former Aston Villa and Ireland football manager Martin O’Neill, and Sir Tony Robinson.

The festival, for the first time, is taking place over four days and will feature 70 events involving broadcasters, bestselling authors, celebrities, thought leaders, experts, comedians and historians as well as emerging writers, workshops and events for families.

Sir Philip will be launching the Rose Field, the final instalment of his globally successful the Book of Dust trilogy which has followed the adventures of Lyra Belacqua over 30 years.

Graham Norton, a bestselling author as well as a leading broadcaster, will be talking about his latest novel Frankie, and the veteran comedian John Cleese will be celebrating 50 years of Fawlty Towers.

The BBC’s chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet will be talking about the hopes and tragedies of Afghanistan through the lens of one of its most famous hotels.

Sir Philip Pullman. Photo: Sam Allard

BBC Radio 6 presenter Mark Radcliffe will share his travelogue, while broadcaster the Goggleboxer (and former owner of the Teddy Bear Museum in Stratford) Gyles Brandreth celebrates 100 years of Winnie the Pooh and the darker story behind the creation of the beloved bear.

Actor and Time Teamer Sir Tony Robinson turns to fiction, and the creator of the massively successful Slow Horses phenomenon Mick Herron reveals the latest Slough House instalment.

Following on from the Lionesses’ Euros success, Baroness Sue Campbell and Dame Denise Lewis talk about the transformative power of sport, and Martin O’Neill considers the great football managers of recent times.

The programme’s politics and current affairs strand considers challenges to law and democracy with events with former Supreme Court Judges Lady Brenda Hale and Lord Jonathan Sumption, and leading KC Michael Mansfield, and former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will be talking about her book Frankly. 2025 Women’s Prize-winning writer Dr Rachel Clarke will talk about her moving book, The Story of a Heart.

Graham Norton.

Ancient and contemporary history will be covered by Iain MacGregor with his book about the bombing of Hiroshima, Jonathan Dimbleby on Stalin in 1944, Andrew Bayliss on the legendary Spartans, Victoria Bateman on women’s contribution to world economics, Sir Anthony Seldon on Europe between the wars, Andrew Lownie with his explosive expose of the Duke and Duchess of York and the award-winning writer Alice Loxton on historical figures at 18.

Issue-led events include conversations about resilience with crisis manager Lucy Easthope, toxic masculinity with the biographers of Andrew Tate, and Clare Hunter and James Fox champion the importance of craft in a digital world.

Former prison governor and government counter terrorism advisor Ian Acheson and prison officer Gen Glaister consider the crisis on our prisons, while journalists Nicola Kelly and Aamna Mohdin will look at our failed asylum system, and Saabira Chaudhuri and Julia Shaw will have revelations about environmental crime carried out by global corporations.

John Cleese.

Laughs will be provided by Live at the Apollo comedians Cally Beaton and Rhys James. There’s also a special tribute to the genius that was Victoria Wood, and Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page will be talking about a career that includes Love Actually and the iconic series set on Barry Island.

You can also join in a frantic evening of Speed Scrabble.

The festival continues to champion great writing with novelists Clare Leslie Hall, Claire Lynch, Caroline Lea, Luke Kenard, Aimee MacDonald and Lucie McKnight Hardy sharing their latest work.

For families, the author Maz Evans brings the Bard to life with a new adventurous tale, there’s crafting and free Halloween fun, and a comic workshop with Phoenix Comic star Thiago Moraes. Gamers can also learn how to play Dungeons and Dragons.

Sir Tony Robinson.

“This is the biggest autumn festival we’ve staged yet,” said festival director Annie Ashworth, “and we’re really excited by the stature of some of the speakers and the broad reach of the programme which we think includes something for everyone – whether your interest is comedy, history, world affairs, great fiction, wine, crafting, or you simply want to come and hear experts and learn new things.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors, including lead sponsor Pragnell the jewellers, and our supporters, and to our audience which grows every year. In a confusing world, people have a real appetite for live events and important conversations.”

Tickets are available from www.stratlitfest.co.uk from 18th August.

Joanna Page, known to so many as Stacey from the comedy series Gavin and Stacey.