A POLLUTION nightmare which began in Wellesbourne six months ago is finally over but residents now want reassurances the petrol smelling leak which plagued the River Dene won’t come back again.

Last August, alarmed residents spotted a thin blue and mauve film leaking into the river at an area known as White Bridge. They claimed the pollution seriously damaged the biodiversity of the river and saturated nearby land but after the intervention of the Environment Agency and Warwickshire County Council the leak appears to have stopped as has the petrol aroma.

MP Jeremy Wright meets residents concerned about pollution on the River Dene in Wellesbourne. Photo: Joy Hewitt. (62313055)

Last Friday, representatives from the Dene Action Group met with Sir Jeremy Wright, whose constituency includes Wellesbourne and according to Peter Vale-Humphreys – a Wellesbourne resident and founder of DAG who invited Mr Wright to the site visit – the MP listened to the environment issues closely and was joined by Penny Anne O’Donnell, county councillor for Wellesbourne and Suzanne Ward of Environment Agency (EA) at the White Bridge site.