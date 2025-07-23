The family of Andrew Watson have shared stories of his adventurous life after his sad and unexpected death aged 87 on 21st June.

He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Christabel, daughter Olivia Hatch - the Green Party district councillor for Shipston North - sons Roland and Alexander, and six grandchildren.

A former barrister and recorder, acting as a judge, Andrew will be remembered for his expertise in legal matters but also for his benevolence, supporting worthy causes and the arts.

This included chairing the Warwickshire Campaign for Rural England, fighting to protect the countryside from over-development; and long spells with the Samaritans as a volunteer, and as a board member of the RSC.

He was born in 1937 in Kineton, where his parents had a farm, and was largely brought up by his mum Ella after his father died of malaria in Egypt in 1940 while serving during the war.

Made of redoubtable stuff, Ella continued on the farm - where Andrew learned to drive a tractor and help out at a young age - until she eventually bought Talton House in the 1950s, which is still the family home.

“One of his earliest memories is looking out the window and seeing the blitz over Coventry,” Olivia tells the Herald. “He also recalled how evacuees knocked at the farm door one day seeking refuge, then spent the war living with them and helping them out.”

Christabel adds: “Another time he told Ella that he’d seen parachutes coming down - it was 1st April and so she didn’t believe him. Then next there was a knock on the door and one of these farmhands had this German pilot up at the end of a pitchfork.”

Following boarding school, Andrew completed his national service but declined his place at Oxford University to instead go and work for mining company Anglo-American first in London and then in Johannesburg.

“He spent four years in South Africa, and they were pretty formative years for him,” explains Christabel. “After three years he left his job to help organise a music school in one of the townships. And he did admin work for the African Music and Drama Association, which had been a platform for the likes of jazz musician Hugh Masekela. He also worked with playwright Athol Fugard who helped put on plays and drama throughout the townships.”

Green and pleasant land …. CPRE Warwickshire members John Wharam, Andrew Watson, chairman, Mark Sullivan, technical secretary, and Nicholas Butler, Stratford district planning representative and press officer. Photo: Mark Williamson W29/5/22/0841

It was seeing Nelson Mandela defend himself in court that decided Andrew upon a law career, which had been in the back of his mind.

“From South Africa, Andrew got his love of theatre, law and music,” adds Christabel.

He decided to return home to England to study for the bar and drove back in a VW Beetle.

During this time he met Christabel at a dance in a country house in Warwickshire, and the couple were quickly wed, tying the knot in 1965.

“He accidentally trod on my toe,” she recalls. “He gave me a drink to say sorry, there was a mutual attraction.”

A year after getting married, Andrew began work as a barrister in London before heading to Birmingham four years later where he was a criminal defence barrister on the Midlands circuit, and then eventually a recorder, presiding over trials at crown court.

Andrew also found time for all sorts of extracurricular activities. As well as sitting on the board of the RSC, he was also chair of the school governors for ten years at Newbold and Tredington School, and chair of the parish council in Tredington.

Following this and retirement in 2003 he took on the chair position at Warwickshire CPRE.

The couple continued to travel the world and enjoy the arts, in particular enjoying regular attendance at the RSC.

“He was a literary perfectionist, and very cross when speeches were left out or not delivered well,” says Olivia.”But he loved the actors, and especially greats such as Peggy Ashcroft.

“And he's also very fond of poetry. For the last 20 years, he had a poetry group that used to meet at Talton every month.”

Andrew was also a big wine connoisseur.

“We visited many vineyards in France and Italy. And also travelled to Argentina and Lebanon to taste their wines,” says Christabel.

The pair’s other passion was walking: both have walked from Land’s End to John O’Groats, and enjoyed pilgrim routes on the Continent.

Sport was another abiding passion.

Sir Andrew Watson

“A lot of people have talked about his competitiveness,” says Olivia. “And fondly recall his chambers’ parties at Talton, including epic rounders matches.

“He spent a lot of time watching both my sons play cricket for Stratford, and rarely missed a match,” continues Olivia. “He was a big Warwickshire fan too, and supported Sheffield Wednesday. He knew everything about sport, all sports.”

The loving father and grandfather was always up for playing games with the family.

“He was a brilliant dad,” says Olivia. “He was great fun and always engaged in everything we were doing and supportive in everything we did, and the same with the grandchildren. He was very warm and affectionate, and full of pride for his family.”

Along with Christabel, Andrew embraced all that life had to offer, and even very recently had holidays abroad as well as numerous outings, including to the opera at the latest season at Longborough.

Just the day before suffering a stroke that ended his amazing life, Andrew was playing tennis with his usual zest and enthusiasm.

Sharing a final thought, Christabel and Olivia say they will always treasure Andrew’s “kindness and warmth.”



