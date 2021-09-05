Singing for the animals - the Stratford busker who's performing for charity

Buskers Mia Rose and Bob Cooper performing on the Bancroft yesterday (Wednesday). Photo: Mark Williamson B56/8/21/5767. (50583159)

A BUSKER has bounced back from losing three different jobs during lockdown to carry on singing – and raising money for charity.

Mia Rose, 51, from Stratford, has raised more than £200 for the RSPCA from just four charity busking days on the Bancroft Gardens.

And despite now being back in work after securing a job with Tesco for two days a week – she is also studying to become a social worker – she and her music partner, Rob Cooper, will continue raising money for the RSPCA until December

Mia – like thousands of other people – saw her paid work come to an end during lockdowns: one job was for a mental illness organisation, another as a teaching assistant, and a third singing in care homes. She believes her setbacks made her stronger.

“During Covid last year we busked in all weathers to raise money to buy food for the foodbanks, and nappies along with cat food for Avon Cat Rescue,” she said. “This year we’re raising awareness of the RSPCA because they’ve had to house animals during lockdown and the charity doesn’t have a lot of money.

“Busking brings people together through music and we’ve now got a small following on Saturday afternoon and evenings – we call ourselves the Mia Cats.”