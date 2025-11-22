Singer-songwriter David Gray backs Tysoe’s “urgent mission” to save curlew chicks

A FAMOUS singer-songwriter is backing Tysoe villagers in their “urgent mission” to save curlew chicks.

David Gray, whose hits include Babylon, Sail Away and This Year’s Love, has sent a personal message of encouragement to help prevent the wader birds from becoming extinct.

A fundraising evening this Sunday (23rd November) at the village hall will see Jan Guilbride, lead at Banbury Ornithological Society (BOS) talk about why curlews are under threat.

Another guest speaker is award-winning wildlife filmmaker and director Ben Cherry, who’s made films for Netflix, Disney and the BBC.

Ben, who grew up in Tysoe and was head boy of Kineton High school, has worked with David Gray and conservation charity Curlew Action to produce a film, The Story of Britain’s Curlews.

Gray, who is a patron of Curlew Action and calls himself ‘Mr Curlew’, screens the film before gigs to encourage donations.

He is touring in Australia at the moment but has shared a video wishing everybody in Tysoe “all the best” and sending support for the event.

Fledged curlew chicks, Credit: Mark Hunter

He says: “Hello there people of Tysoe village, Warwickshire… anything that helps a curlew is good in my book…what you’re doing is a tiny act in a tiny corner of Britain but it all glues together with all the other stuff that’s happening in communities and fields and nature reserves right across the UK and Europe.”

Curlew Action warns the mottled brown and grey birds known for their distinctive call and long, curved bills, are disappearing.

Under threat of extinction, the numbers of curlews in the UK have halved in the past 20 years, with seven out of eight chicks never making it to adulthood.

Ben’s father and Tysoe resident Roland Cherry is among those campaigning to save the birds.

He said: “Curlews have been nesting here for hundreds of years.

Curlew nest with chicks hatching Chimney Meadows by Alan Kendall

“This Warwickshire clay land with its soggy pastures has been a good home for the curlews for generations but, unfortunately, they're now gravely endangered.

“We’re facing an existential crisis, because they’re disappearing in front of our eyes.”

Although curlews can live up to 30 years, he describes them as “disastrous breeders”, because they nest on the ground.

From March through to mid-July that makes their eggs and chicks easy prey.

Roland explained: “They need peace and quiet and long grass to hide their nests, because the chicks take six weeks from hatching to fledging, which is when the youngsters fly.

“During that period, they’re very vulnerable to disturbance and predation by foxes, buzzards, magpies, ravens and red kites but if they’ve got a decent amount of long grass to hide in, they manage to survive.”

The curlew conservationists work with farmers by persuading them to cut their grass for hay later in the season, to give the curlew chicks a better chance of surviving. They also put up electric fences around a nest to stop foxes and other predators going after the eggs or chicks.

Research from the British Trust for Ornithology shows a curlew nest has a less than 25 per cent chance of successful hatching, but if electric fenced, the odds shoot up to 80 per cent, something Roland points out is “a game-changer”.

The money raised is used to help compensate farmers, as if they agree to leave a field alone so the curlews can nest, it leaves them out of pocket as they have to buy feed for their livestock.

The villagers are also running an online auction of promises with prizes including two tickets to a David Gray concert, a half-day photography masterclass with Ben Cherry and a Cotswolds Distilleries tour and tasting for up to four people.

It closes at midnight on 24th November.

All proceeds from the fundraising evening, which includes a bar and raffle, and the auction, will go to local curlew conservation.

Roland says: “Everyone is welcome at our event – the more people who feel caring and passionate about curlews the better.”

Tickets for the event cost £5 and doors open at 7pm for a 7.15pm start.

To book tickets or bid in the auction of promises, see https://cherry-paintings.sumupstore.com/page/ curlews.