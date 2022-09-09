Stratford Town Council has released details of the arrangements for marking The Queen’s death locally.

A statement said: “It is with great sadness that Stratford-upon-Avon acknowledges the death of HM The Queen. On behalf of the community, the town mayor and district chairman have expressed their sincerest condolences to members of the Royal Family.”

Public Books of Condolence will be opened in the following venues:

Stratford-upon-Avon Town Hall, Sheep Street

Elizabeth House, Church Street

Holy Trinity Church, Old Town

• Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council will host a book of condolence in the Town Hall from 2:00pm on Proclamation Day, Sunday, 11th September, and thereafter between the hours of 9:30am to 6:30pm daily until the day after the state funeral on Monday, 19th September.

• Stratford-on-Avon District Council will host a book of condolence, located in the main reception in Elizabeth House. It will be available to sign during normal office hours.

• Holy Trinity Church will be open on Friday from 9am-10pm and Saturday from 8am-10pm for people to write in their books of condolence or simply to light a candle and have a moment of prayer. (More opening times to follow).

The following arrangements will also be made to offer residents the opportunity to reflect and show their respect:

• Those wishing to lay wreaths or floral tributes are invited to do so at Bancroft Gardens in the vicinity of the Swan Fountain. Flowers will be left in position until the day before the funeral, when they will be moved to the Garden of Remembrance, College Street, Old Town. Thereafter the flowers will have wrapping removed and will be composted.

• The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust offers free entry to residents to the gardens of New Place, for those seeking a place to reflect on day of the funeral.

• The Royal Shakespeare Company will organise a public broadcast of the funeral in the main auditorium of the theatre. News coverage of the events surrounding this announcement will also be broadcast in the public foyer of The Other Place, Southern Lane.

• The Proclamation will be read by the Chairman of the District Council from the balcony of the Town Hall at 2:00pm on Sunday 11th September, 2022

Throughout the period, Union flags will be flown in accordance with National Flag protocol laid out in official guidance. Details regarding arrangement for the state funeral will be published as soon as they become available.