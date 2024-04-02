Eco Church awards in Alveston and Stratford
ST James’ Church, Alveston, has been awarded an Eco Church Silver award.
The award means the church has achieved silver level or above in each of five categories: worship and teaching, church buildings, church land, community and global engagement and lifestyle.
The Rev Linda MacDermott, the vicar of Alveston, said: “The Church of England has made a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030 and together we can have a huge impact.