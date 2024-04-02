ST James’ Church, Alveston, has been awarded an Eco Church Silver award.

The award means the church has achieved silver level or above in each of five categories: worship and teaching, church buildings, church land, community and global engagement and lifestyle.

Sarah Coton, centre, Eco Church leader, with the Eco Church Silver Award recently bestowed on St James’ Church in Alveston. She is pictured with, from left, Liz Green, bellringer and choir member, Reverend Linda MacDermott, priest in charge, Reverend Richard Smith, Pauline Kemp, PCC member, and Jane Smith holding the St Peter’s Mission Eco Church Broze Award. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Rev Linda MacDermott, the vicar of Alveston, said: “The Church of England has made a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030 and together we can have a huge impact.