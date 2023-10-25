Signs warn river users in Stratford about illness risks from the water

SIGNS warning people to stay out of the water have been placed by the River Avon in Stratford.

They were erected by Stratford District Council, which made the move as campaigners made the call for signs after revealing the results of their water tests which were carried out near Fisherman’s car park, the old bathing area used by many people to access the river.

The tests were carried out by the Friends of Lench Meadows (FLM), which said the results were “concerning” and could put swimmers, anglers, kayakers and paddle boarders at risk of illness.