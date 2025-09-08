SERVICES from London Marylebone towards south Warwickshire are currently impacted by a fault to the signalling system.

Chiltern Railway services out of the capital from Marylebone have experienced delays of over an hour this morning. This is part of the journey to Stratford station which requires a change at either Dorridge or Leamington Spa.

A Chiltern Railways train at London Marylebone

The latest from National Rail is that the major disruption is expected to last until around 11.15am, but this may change.

Tickets for these services can be used on other rail services and also buses. Full details of these can be found on the National Rail website here: https://shorturl.at/vTFMY



