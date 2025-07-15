The Stratford Astronomical Society meets every first and third Tuesday at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm) at Alderminster Village Hall. Everyone is welcome, especially beginners and those wanting to learn more. The speaker tonight, Tuesday, 15th July, will be Professor David Rothery, from the Open University, with a talk called “The geology of planet Mercury”. Please note that the speakers usually start quite promptly at 8pm. The next club night will be on Tuesday 5th August at 8pm.

Club nights offer more information on what to look out for each month If it is clear we do some observing just outside the Village Hall, so please join us. There is no charge initially to

come along and find out more, but if you do want to become a member then the fee is just £15 a year and it’s free if you are in full time education. For more details go to the website

http://www.astro.org.uk or contact the Chair, John Waller john.waller@astro.org.uk or on 07703 192188.

Observing the moon.

Each month member, Adrian Wakeham, writes an article on aspects of astronomical observation.

In July, astronomers can get grumpy, because the short nights mean the skies don’t get dark enough. Fortunately, the earths neig’hbour, the moon, makes a great target for observing.

Being the brightest object in the night sky. It is easily visible, and big enough at about half a degree (or the size of a finger at arm’s length) to see.

Most people know, we only see half the moon (the near side). However, due to its elliptical orbit, it has a rocking effect (libration), so we can actually see, at various times, up to 55% of

the moon’s surface from earth. The view of half of the moon is known as the first quarter or the third quarter.

The best time of the 29 day lunar cycle to observe our neighbour, is the first quarter (in July this will be the 2 nd or 31 st) , as the shadows are at their greatest definition, especially when observed by binoculars, or small telescope. Crater rims and mountain peaks appear a lot more prominent. Everyone goes wow! when they see it for the first time.

Why is the first quarter better? It’s because it rises in the evening, whereas the last quarter moon rises in the middle of the night, and is best in the early hours. A full moon is so bright,

that a lot of the detail is washed out, and colour contrast is lost.

One question I’m always asked, is how to tell an old moon from a new (or young) moon.

New moons are seen in the evening, whilst the old moon is seen in the morning. Full moons are seen all night.

Another interesting thing, is that the moon looks a lot bigger when it is close to the horizon.

The finger method proves it is always the same size. This is known as the moon illusion.