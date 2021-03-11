A DAD-of-two threatened with deportation has been given a reprieve – thanks to the generosity of his Warwickshire community.

People in the village of Wellesbourne pulled together to help save Sidat Touray from being sent back to the Gambia.

Although originally from the west African country, Sidat has lived in England since 2007. He now lives with wife Becky and their two children, Tyler, nine, and two-year-old Amie.

The family has been faced with the prospect of Sidat being deported after he was told by the home office last month that there were issues with his latest visa application. Before that he had applied for leave to remain every 30 months without incident.

In addition to visa costs of £2,400, he was now asked to pay a further cost of £1,000 as an NHS surcharge.

Sidat and Becky with their children Tyler and Amie (44815092)

Sidat had been working as a forklift truck driver but lost his job during the pandemic, while Becky is on a low income as a part-time nursery carer.

As the family was unable to meet the costs demanded by the home office, it sent a letter threatening to deport him under the Immigration and Asylum Act. It added that “his life will become increasingly more difficult” and pointed out he risked accruing fines, being imprisoned and would no longer be able to work or even drive.

Sidat has faced weeks of uncertainty and lost sleep. The family faced a long period of stress and uncertainty. Sidat told the Leamington Courier: “It’s been distressing. I couldn’t sleep.

“I worry that people think about me in a different way.

“I have never been in financial difficulty but to be asked for this extra money for my application is just too much at this time.”But after receiving support from Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright and encouragement from the Wellesbourne community, the family set up a fundraising page on Justgiving.

Many local people contributed and left thoughtful messages, which has meant that Sidat has now paid the government fees and been granted leave to remain for another 30 months.

Becky told the Herald: “Sidat is no longer facing deportation. Thank you to all those that donated to our page, people we know, strangers and those in the community.”