A FEROCIOUS dog attack killed three cygnets by the River Avon in Stratford on Saturday morning (5th August).

Two dogs – thought to be grey spaniels – were caught on CCTV at 7.24am repeatedly mauling the young swans which were grazing on a piece of grass close to Tramway Bridge and Swan’s Nest Lane.

A man can be seen on CCTV images with two dogs which were involved in the attacks.

The terrified swans could not get to the river to escape as the attacked intensified, leaving two birds dead at the scene and a third had to be destroyed later by a vet.

Swan warden, Cyril Bennis, said he was heartbroken and sickened by horrific attack, the likes of which he had not seen in over 40 years of caring for the swan population in Stratford.

Three swans were killed.

He told the Herald: “There are lots of honest dog owners who walk by the river and keep their pets on a lead, but the individual took one-and-a-half minutes before he did anything with his dogs. The dogs were uncontrollable.

“The dogs were tearing at the young swans as their mother called for them from the river but they were trapped. Two were killed and I took a third to The Ark Veterinary Practice in Stratford but the injuries were so severe and it had to be put to sleep. I’ve been in this business of looking after swans for 40 years and I had tears in my eyes when I saw what happened, I’ve never witnessed anything like it before.”

The incident has been reported to police and the RSPCA.

Some swans managed to escape to the river.