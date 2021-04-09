Warwickshire County Council’s library customers are being asked to ‘Grab & Go’ and stay safe as they are welcomed back to libraries across the county from Monday.

Following confirmation from government that step 2 of the roadmap out of lockdown would proceed, the county council has confirmed the reintroduction of its Grab & Go service which will see all of its library buildings re-open, replacing the current Click & Collect service.

Customers are being encouraged to ‘Grab and Go’ and will be given up to 30 minutes to browse, choose the library items they want to borrow and issue them. It is not necessary to pre-book a slot and customers can visit at any time during the library’s opening hours.

Grab and Go provides a safe and controlled way for Warwickshire’s libraries to re-open. Library staff will also be on hand to help customers with queries about joining the library or their existing library account. The re-opening of library buildings has been subject to a thorough risk assessment process which puts customer and staff safety first. Warwickshire's approach is in line nationally with other libraries and follows Government guidance and advice from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

Library customers will need to bring their library card with them so they can use the self-service machines and, to maintain customer safety, face coverings will be compulsory in line with the latest Government guidelines, except for those who are exempt. A hand sanitising station will be available on entry to the library to ensure good hygiene.

Access to newspapers and the scanning service will not be available, and there is no seating at this time so we can maintain a safe environment.

All Warwickshire libraries will be introducing a staff-operated photocopying service, normal charges apply.

Customers will need to social distance from other people in the library, and there may be a new layout and one-way systems to help with this.

The number of people allowed inside the library at any one time will also be limited and customers’ contact details will be recorded for NHS Test and Trace or if you prefer you can use the App and scan the QR code.

Rob Powell, Warwickshire County Council’s Strategic Director for Resources said: “With the Government confirming step 2 of the roadmap can go ahead I am delighted we can now invite our customers back into all County Council libraries from 12 April.”

“We know that our customers love to spend time browsing our library shelves, but for now we are asking that they ‘Grab and Go’, that is, make their book selections and check them out within a maximum of 30 minutes so we can make sure that everyone has equal and safe access to our libraries.

“Customers will still need to adhere to the guidelines, so we all stay safe. We need people to wear a face covering if they can, sanitise their hands on entry, social distance from other customers and follow any one-way systems that may be in place.

“Our digital library services, which have been extremely popular, are still available and those who are eligible can continue to receive our home delivery service.

“This is about making our library customers feel safe and able to access our services in whichever way they are most comfortable doing.”

For more information visit http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk or call 0300 555 8171.