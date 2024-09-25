Show of horse power as coaches set to parade through Stratford on charity drive

THE romance of the open road, combined with the style of the 19th century, is coming to Stratford.

Two beautiful horse-drawn carriages will be outside Shakespeare’s birthplace at midday on Tuesday 8th October ready to set off on a four-day, 60-mile adventure.

The team of eight horses and 24 humans will parade around town before travelling through Hampton Lucy, Honington, Moreton, Kingham and Fulwell.