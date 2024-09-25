Home   News   Article

Show of horse power as coaches set to parade through Stratford on charity drive

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 09:02, 25 September 2024
THE romance of the open road, combined with the style of the 19th century, is coming to Stratford.

Two beautiful horse-drawn carriages will be outside Shakespeare’s birthplace at midday on Tuesday 8th October ready to set off on a four-day, 60-mile adventure.

The team of eight horses and 24 humans will parade around town before travelling through Hampton Lucy, Honington, Moreton, Kingham and Fulwell.

