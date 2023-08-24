The James Richards Circus has announced today (Thursday, 24th August) that all its remaining performances over the bank holiday weekend at the Riverside Bar and Restaurant in Tiddington have been cancelled due to technical difficulties.

A post on the Riverside Facebook page by the circus stated: “We are very upset to announce our remaining performances at Riverside Stratford Bar & Restaurant, Tiddington Road have to be cancelled due to a very severe technical issue and we cannot produce a performance to the high standard yourselves the public deserve and our name relies on.”

The statement added that Eventbrite will automatically start to process refunds for all customers booked from Thursday through to bank holiday Monday.

Their box office line is open on 07491 222714 for more help and information.