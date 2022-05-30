Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright has added his considerable weight to his fellow Conservative politicians calling for the resignation of Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile Stratford’s MP Nadhim Zahawi continued to support Johnson but did say it would be “privilege” to lead the party when asked of his own ambitions.

MP Jeremy Wright and MP Nadhim Zahawi (56999494)

The prime minister was facing a growing revolt on Monday afternoon with 26 MPs have called for Johnson’s immediate resignation in the wake of the Sue Gray report into partygate.

In order for there to a vote of confidence in his leadership, 54 Conservatives MPs have to write to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, calling for one.

Mr Wright, a barrister and former cabinet minister, said on Monday that the scandal had done “lasting damage” to the party.

In a 2,000-word post on his constituency website he said: “I have, with regret, concluded that, for the good of this and future governments, the prime minister should resign.”

Through close analysis worthy of a courtroom, Mr Wright scrutinises whether the prime minister misled the House of Commons but concludes that he can’t be sure that this was done “knowingly”.

However he added: “The debate about, and investigation into, alleged parties in Downing Street has gone on for many months now, and the corrosive effect of that debate and the Prime Minister’s response to it must also be considered.”

Mr Zahawi spoke of his own position on Monday during an interview on podcast Jimmy’s Jobs, a business chat show hosted by former Downing Street advisor Jimmy McLouglin.