THE remarkable wartime story of Kenneth Price which included flying Lancaster bombers and capture by the Germans was retold by his son Alistair Russell Price of Henley who was guest speaker at a recent meeting of Alcester and District Local History Society.

In his presentation, titled, What did you do in the War, Dad? Alistair Price said his father, Kenneth, was born on 4th October 1919 and was an identical twin. He came from a poor background but won a scholarship at the age of 13 to King Henry VIII School in Coventry where he matriculated with credit.

He became a reporter with the Coventry Evening Telegraph and was called up to the RAF on 1st September 1939 and chose to be a navigator.