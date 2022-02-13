We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A bid to stop Stratford running out of cemetery space is moving ahead.

Two plots of land owned by the district council offer a solution to the problem of limited burial space at the existing cemetery in Evesham Road.

The land sits next to the town council-owned cemetery and behind neighbouring gardens and has been used as extra garden space by homeowners.

Cemetery at Evesham Road is almost full (file shot)

But with town councillors unanimously backing the plan to buy the land at their meeting last week, the district council will now let the existing users know a deal is in the offing.

Concerns about the amount of space available were raised by the town council in January 2020 leading to the discussions with the district council on a possible deal, the terms of which were signed off at last Tuesday's meeting (25th January).

As part of her report to that latest meeting, town clerk Sarah Summers said: "Although ash plots are plentiful since the creation of the Tranquility Garden, it was predicted that the existing land provision was now inadequate for full burial interments which would be exhausted in approximately nine years’ time.

"Tentative negotiations were begun with SDC based on STC’s acquisition of two pieces of landlocked land owned by SDC. The land was valued and provisional heads of terms were considered by council in March, 2020.

"At the town council meeting on 23rd November, 2021, council considered that, for existing and future generations, it was their duty and responsibility to ensure that there is adequate provision of burial land in Stratford-upon-Avon to serve the whole community in a town

continually growing in population."

Following that meeting the district council was told the town council wanted to go ahead based on the draft terms - and then last week the town council reaffirmed that decision having had sight of the latest agreement.