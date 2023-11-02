DIFFICULTIES finding an NHS dentist “forced” 185 patients to use A&E at the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust last year, according to data highlighted by Stratford Labour Party.

In a statement this week Labour said 150 patients attended A&E in South Warwickshire during 2022/23 with a dental abscess, caused by tooth decay, and 35 with dental caries (dental cavities).

Across the country last year 67,000 patients attended emergency departments with tooth decay.

The statement said: “The number of patients attending A&E with dental decay speaks to the alarming decline of NHS dentistry.

“Labour’s analysis of patient survey data suggests that 4.75 million people across England were denied an appointment with an NHS dentist in the past two years. Figures show millions of people were either told no appointments were available or that the practice they contacted was not taking on new patients.

“The inability of patients to access dental healthcare has forced many into A&E departments when their conditions have worsened. Currently, tooth decay is the most common reason for children aged 6-10 to be admitted to hospital.”

The statement added that a Labour government would provide an extra 700,000 urgent dentists’ appointments and reform the NHS dental contract as part of a package of measures to rescue NHS dentistry.

The plans would cost £11 million a year in total and be funded by abolishing the non-dom tax status, which allowed people who live and work in Britain to pay their taxes overseas.

Stratford Labour Party’s youth officer, Jacob Hill, said: “Far too many people in south Warwickshire can’t get an NHS dental appointment when they need one – and all too often the result is severe pain and a trip to A&E.

“South Warwickshire deserves much better – that’s why Labour will get NHS dentistry back on its feet.”

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, said: “Millions of people are being denied an appointment with an NHS dentist when they need it.

“At South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, patients are being forced into A&E with tooth decay, as they have nowhere else to turn.

“Labour will rescue NHS dentistry from this crisis, so people can get an appointment when they need one. We will provide 700,000 more appointments a year to those in the most urgent need and recruit more dentists to areas with the worst shortages.”

The Herald contacted South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust for a response but one was not available by the time the paper went to press.