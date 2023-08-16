A SPATE of rooftop missile attacks in Stratford town centre have led to warnings that someone could be killed.

Masked youths caused terror when they rained down stones and other missiles from rooftops onto shoppers below on Sunday afternoon (13th August).

Witnesses likened the Bridge Street incident to a terrorist attack.

Warwickshire Police

It is not the first time that innocent citizens going about their business have feared for their lives. In 2020 there were reports of vandals on top of roofs of the old BHS building and Tesco Express deliberately knocking masonry onto pavements below. And in June this year the Herald reported how a father and son were left traumatised after missiles from a Bridge Street rooftop shattered the windscreen of their van, as they drove down the road, leaving them showered in glass.

There were also complaints of anti-social behaviour happening on the rooftops regularly last year, which Warwickshire Police said it has dealt with.