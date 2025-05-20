Shoplifter caught with £1,000 haul of beauty products

Stratford Police detained a suspected shoplifter who was reported to have stolen £1,000 from a well-known cosmetic shop located at Stratford’s Maybird.



There were puns aplenty in the police’s report of the incident.

A post of Stratford Police’s Facebook page said: “It was reported to police that a male made the rash decision to try and make a clean getaway after helping himself to over £1,000 worth of cosmetic goods. As officers arrived on scene, they had a Clearvue of the suspect heading towards another store. They were quick to act and easily managed to make-up ground on the shady character who tried to concealer his identity by blending in to the crowd.

More beauty product-themed jokes were cracked by an appreciative public in response to the report.

They included: “a fragrant breach of the law’; ‘he should have nicked some vanishing cream’; and ‘did you spot the getaway mascara?’.