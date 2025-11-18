SECRET storage areas were created at a Studley shop where counterfeit cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco were hidden, ready to be sold.

Bazzar Mini Market, on Alcester Road, has now been closed following action by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards officers.

Hundreds of packets of cigarettes, including some on which tax had not been paid, were found hidden in a secret wall compartment and under the floor in a specially built lift operated by hydraulic pistons.

Officers worked with the building’s landlord to have the lease on the property forfeited while posters were put on the front of the shop stating that it has been closed after people on the premises had been involved in ‘criminal activity’.

Cllr Michael Bannister, portfolio holder for customer and localities at WCC, said: “I’m delighted that our Trading Standards service, working in partnership with Warwickshire Police, has taken this action.

“Illegal cigarettes sold at pocket money prices are easier for children and young people to buy and get hooked on. The profits from these sales often end up in the hands of organised crime groups, helping to fuel other criminal activity.”

“Those who sell illegal tobacco are warned that they face large fines or jail and could see their businesses closed.”