PLANS are being put in place to bring a Stratford pub back into use as a shop and two flats.

The Oddfellows Arms in Windsor Street has been closed since 2015.

Oddfellows Arms. Photo: Jaggery/Wikicommons (62025051)

Other schemes have been put forward to redevelop the site, which is on the corner of Mansell Street, but have been refused planning permission.