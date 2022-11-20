FOR the last nine years Stratford couple Malcolm and Anne McCulloch have been involved with collecting shoeboxes to send to Romania with the AMEN Trust.

Despite the increased hardships local people face, they have once again demonstrated their giving spirit by donating a shoebox of gifts to poverty-stricken families in Romania.

Malcolm said: “It’s been great to see the support received in the Stratford area grow. Our thanks goes to all the individuals and groups who supported us with donations.

Malcolm and Anne McCulloch with the consignment of shoe boxes full of presents ready for collection at the Baptist Church in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60657220)

“This year we had a record total of 420 shoeboxes. This included support from four schools (Thomas Jolyffe, Holy Trinity, Welcombe Hills and Bridgetown), Rotary, Scouts, Brownies and local churches (Stratford Methodist, United Reformed, St Andrews, Stratford Baptist and further afield Chipping Campden Baptist).

“Staff at my workplace, NFU Mutual, donated 85 shoeboxes. Norton Lindsay WI knitted new clothes for dolls, and one lady knitted three bin bagfuls of matching hat/scarf/mitten sets for children.”

Stratford Baptist Church is a distribution hub and by Friday there were 624 shoeboxes waiting to be shipped.