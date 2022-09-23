Author Dame Hilary Mantel has died suddenly aged 70.

After her death yesterday (22nd September) her publisher Fourth Estate books said: "We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald.

"This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work."

Hilary Mantel (43665261)

Dame Hilary is best known for her Wolf Hall Trilogy, about the life of Oliver Cromwell. She won the Booker Prize twice, for Wolf Hall and its sequel Bring Up the Bodies, which also won the 2012 Costa Book of the Year.

The author had had a long association with the Royal Shakespeare Company, including being on the board of governors.

The RSC’s adaptation of Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies ran in the Swan Theatre and London's Aldwych in 2014 and then to Broadway in 2015.

In 2021 the company’s adaptation of the third book in the trilogy, The Mirror And The Light, was performed at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End.

In an interview with the Financial Times this month, Mantel was asked whether she believed in an afterlife. She replied: “Yes. I can’t imagine how it might work. However, the universe is not limited by what I can imagine.”