Shock at south Warwickshire church after theft of altar cross

A CHURCH warden says he is ‘surprised and shocked’ after a crucifix that has been on the altar for almost a century, was stolen.

The 2ft-high brass cross was gifted to All Saints in Preston Bagot by a parishioner in 1931. It’s been central to worship at the church through the decades, until it went missing 10 days ago.

Church warden Hugh Carslake, who lives in Preston Bagot, told the Herald the crucifix, although important to the congregation, was not valuable and would not fetch much money if re-sold or melted down for scrap.