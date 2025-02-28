There was drama of an expected kind during Thursday night’s run of Edward II at the Swan Theatre when a piece of scenery struck some of the cast and a crew member.

Luckily no-one was seriously hurt, but the RSC has decided to cancel tonight’s performance of the Christopher Marlowe tragedy, which stars co-artistic director Daniel Evans in the title role, and is directed by Daniel Raggett.

Explaining what happened, Andrew Leveson, RSC executive director, said: “On Thursday, 27th February the evening performance of Edward II was stopped due to an incident with a piece of scenery used in the production. Some members of the cast and a member of the RSC stage crew were taken to A&E as a precaution but there were no serious injuries.

Edward II stars Daniel Evans, Eloka Ivo, Ruta Gedmintas, Enzo Cilenti and others. Photos: Helen Murray

“We are very sorry that the audience were unable to see the whole production and thank them for their patience. They will receive a full refund or can return to see the show at a future date. We have decided to cancel the evening performance on Friday, 28th February to allow us time to rehearse the scenes involved and continue our work on stage. All future performances will go ahead as planned.”

Edward II opened on last Friday, 21st February and runs until 5th April; press night is next Wednesday, 5th March.

