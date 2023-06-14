There was surprise after Clarks shut its store at Stratford’s Maybird outlet at the weekend.

It’s understood that the shoe brand decided not to renew its lease, but would not comment further, other than to say that the nearest branches were in Leamington and Evesham.

The closure leaves just one shoe shop in Stratford that measures children’s feet – Charles Clinkard on Sheep Street, who sell Clarks as well as Startrite and other brands.