Shock and disgust after hedgehog burnt in children's play area in Stratford

WARNING: THIS REPORT CONTAINS AN IMAGE SOME PEOPLE WILL FIND UPSETTING

THE burnt remains of a hedgehog were discovered in a children’s play area in Stratford after it is believed the animal was killed by cruel thugs.

The killing of the defenceless animal has left residents furious, with some saying it was an unspeakable act of cruelty towards an endangered species.

The hedgehog's body was left covered until the RSPCA collected it. (58137200)

The dead hedgehog was discovered on Saturday morning in the play area at the end of Barrie Close and next to Wordsworth Avenue on the Trinity Mead estate.