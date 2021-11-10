Shipston High School will no longer provide premises for Shipston Youth Club as it seeks to accommodate a growing demand for more students.

Shipston Youth Club (52998306)

The youth club will have to vacate the premises they have called home as Shipston High School have informed them they require the site to allow for facilities for an increasing student body.

Based at the school since 2012, the club had its funding withdrawn as a result of Warwickshire County Council’s cuts to its youth service budget in that same year.

The club and Shipston High School then lodged a joint bid which secured the building for the school and allowed the youth club to hire the building for its activities.

However, this relationship is due to end as the school requires use of the building for changing room facilities and storage and can no longer viably hire out the site.

Rev Daniel Pulham, Chair of the club’s Management Committee, said: “The club enjoyed great success in engaging with the young people of the town. Many young people took the opportunity to share important issues with our staff team and volunteers. It was a safe place to go, with something to do and someone to talk to.

“Obviously, all of us with a concern for young people wish to cheer on the high school in its academic success, but it has become apparent that it no longer puts such a value on serving and engaging with the community. Whilst we feel forced to accept it, given the spirit of collaboration and partnership back in 2012, we are very disappointed by the school’s decision.”

The high school has in recent years seen a marked increase in applications for year 7 entry, and in September 2021 it filled all 120 available places.

Shipston High School Headteacher, Gavin Saunders said: “Our school is growing, with more students than ever before. Year groups have grown significantly in recent years, with demand for local school places continuing to rise. The school now urgently need to find additional functional space in order to maintain access to educational activities for the existing student body.

“The youth club hire is no longer viable in light of the popularity and increasing demand for places at the school and the youth club organisation was first made aware of the need for change nearly two years prior to the final conclusion.

“We wish the youth club well in its work with young people and have offered to store some of their equipment whilst they explore potential locations, but continued hire of the facility is not viable as the school develops to further serve the community through our core purpose of education.”