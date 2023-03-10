A TAXI driver who refused to take a disabled passenger has had his Hackney Carriage licence revoked.

Christopher Parker, from Shipston, was reported to Stratford District Council for refusing to take a fare from a man who was in a mobility scooter.

Stratford District Council. (62908682)

The 69-year-old, who was in his Hackney Carriage vehicle, had been available for hire at a taxi rank in Stratford town centre.

The district council said Parker, who had been a licensed Hackney Carriage driver since 1991, had received a considerable number of warnings and had previous action taken against him.

Following the latest complaint, the council’s licensing panel ruled he had breached his duty under s165 of the Equality Act 2010, which requires drivers of a wheelchair accessible taxi to carry a wheelchair user, and Section 164a, which imposes a duty on drivers to provide reasonable mobility assistance.

Cllr Christopher Kettle, legal and community safety portfolio holder at the council, said: “Under the Equality Act, licensed taxi drivers using accessible vehicles must not discriminate against disabled passengers and they should also give them assistance when required.

“Actions such as these is inexcusable and certainly not the high standard that we expect from our licensed drivers who all undergo disability awareness training to ensure they are aware of their legal obligation.”

Cllr Chris Mills, the licensing panel chairman added: “Taxi drivers hold a position of trust and have a duty of care, and when drivers fail in this duty we have no hesitation in revoking their licence.”

Parker can appeal against the decision to a magistrates’ court.