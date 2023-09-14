Shipston tastes success with its revived food festival

ON Sunday Shipston held its first food festival since before the Covid pandemic and raised around £5,000 for charity, plus a separate impromptu “bucket collection” for victims of the Moroccan earthquake.

The event was organised by Shipston Lions and one of its key instigators was Dr Sue Bains, a former secondary school headteacher in Sheffield who’s only lived in Shipston for a little over a year.

She and her husband Jaswant joined the Lions shortly after moving to Shipston and the idea of reviving the town’s food festival quickly became a top priority.